ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark on verge of 1,000 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market took another leap on Monday to get closer to the psychologically significant 1,000-point mark, as bank stocks led the bourse index to a new eight-year high. This first testing of the waters around 1,000 points showed the milestone may prove easier to attain than the previous one – i.e. 900 points – with the increased trading volume highlighting the interest the local bourse has regained.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 997.81 points, adding 1.92% to Friday’s 979.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.87% to end up at 2,420.94 points.

The banks index grew 3.15%, thanks to Piraeus soaring 4.79%, National jumping 3.63%, Alpha rising 3.46% and Eurobank earning 1.87%. Sarantis grabbed 5.70% and Public Power Corporation advanced 4.93%, while Jumbo parted with 1.20%.

In total 87 stocks enjoyed gains, 19 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 129.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s €77 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.37% to close at 95.58 points. 

Stocks

