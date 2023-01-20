ATHEX: Return to an upward trajectory

After a day’s respite, the Greek stock market returned to its upward course on Friday, with the benchmark covering some of its Thursday losses on its way toward the 1,000-point mark. Price growth and high turnover volume continued, with an increasing number of observers believing that traders are gradually pricing in the credit rating upgrades they expect Greece will enjoy in the coming weeks and months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 979.06 points, adding 1.17% to Thursday’s 967.76 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.10%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.20% to end up at 2,376.48 points and the banks index improved 1.15%.

Ellaktor jumped 12.47%, Mytilineos augmented 3.64%, Helleniq Energy earned 3%, Aegean Airlines rose 2.96%, Jumbo grew 2.66% and GEK Terna collected 2.64%

In total 76 stocks registered gains, 36 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77 million euros, down from Thursday’s €105.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.17% to close at 95.23 points.