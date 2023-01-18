ATHEX: Most stocks post fresh gains again

The constant march higher of Greek stocks continued on Wednesday, on a considerably increased turnover thanks to a number of business deals that not only increased the trading volume but also further fed the optimism among investors for medium-term gains. More than half of the day’s turnover took place during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 989.58 points, adding 0.26% to Tuesday’s 987.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.12% to end up at 2,399.91 points.

The banks index outperformed, advancing 0.58% as Piraeus grew 3.03%, Alpha earned 0.38% and Eurobank climbed 0.25%, although National slipped 0.07%. GEK Terna grew 2.94%, Piraeus Port Authority grabbed 2.78% and Sarantis augmented 2.67%, while Titan Cement dropped 2.60%, Quest Holdings parted with 1.85% and Motor Oil eased 1.76%.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 45 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 190.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €89.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to close at 95.93 points.