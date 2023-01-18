ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Most stocks post fresh gains again

ATHEX: Most stocks post fresh gains again

The constant march higher of Greek stocks continued on Wednesday, on a considerably increased turnover thanks to a number of business deals that not only increased the trading volume but also further fed the optimism among investors for medium-term gains. More than half of the day’s turnover took place during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 989.58 points, adding 0.26% to Tuesday’s 987.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.12% to end up at 2,399.91 points.

The banks index outperformed, advancing 0.58% as Piraeus grew 3.03%, Alpha earned 0.38% and Eurobank climbed 0.25%, although National slipped 0.07%. GEK Terna grew 2.94%, Piraeus Port Authority grabbed 2.78% and Sarantis augmented 2.67%, while Titan Cement dropped 2.60%, Quest Holdings parted with 1.85% and Motor Oil eased 1.76%.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 45 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 190.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €89.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.23% to close at 95.93 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stocks index remains on rising course
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks index remains on rising course

ATHEX: Benchmark jumps to an 8-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark jumps to an 8-year high

ATHEX: Index has 1,000 points in its sights
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index has 1,000 points in its sights

ATHEX: Eighth day of growth out of nine
STOCKS

ATHEX: Eighth day of growth out of nine

ATHEX: Return to rising course for bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Return to rising course for bourse

ATHEX: Negligible losses for bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Negligible losses for bourse index