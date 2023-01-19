ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Steep drop of index from 8-year highs

The main index at Athinon Avenue came off its eight-year peak on Thursday with a significant drop that bore the marks of profit-taking, but with a significant trading volume that showed interest remains considerable in the local bourse. This was only the second session of decline for the benchmark of the local stock market since the start of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 967.76 points, shedding 2.21% from Wednesday’s 989.58 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.15% to end up at 2,348.40 points.

The banks index declined 2.42%, on Piraeus falling 3.81%, Alpha parting with 3.36%, Eurobank conceding 2.20% and National easing 0.90%. Motor Oil sank 5.30%, GEK Terna slumped 4.37%, Helleniq Energy gave up 3.97% and Public Power Corporation descended 3.71%, while Sarantis added 1.50% and Aegean rose 1.41%.

In total 14 stocks reported gains, 89 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €190.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.56% to close at 95.39 points. 

Stocks

