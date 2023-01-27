ECONOMY

Mytilineos posts greatly improved 2022 results

Athens-listed group Mytilineos said on Thursday its profit, turnover and dividend more than doubled while its debt declined and investments increased in 2022.

More specifically, net profit after minorities increased by 187% to 466 million euros from €162 million in 2021.

Respectively, earnings per share came in at €3.41, an increase of 186% compared to 2021.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization increased by 130% to €823 million, compared to €359 million in 2021.

Turnover increased by 137% and stood at €6.306 billion, compared to €2.664 billion in 2021.

The recommended dividend is €1.20 per share, up by 176% compared to 2021.

Chairman and Chief Executive Evangelos Mytilineos commented that the group has responded successfully to a challenging environment, “while laying the foundations for further development in the coming years.”

