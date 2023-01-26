ATHEX: Third time lucky, as index clears 1,000 points

The Greek bourse benchmark’s third effort to clear the 1,000-point bar proved successful at Thursday’s closing, as the local market has finally captured the milestone that had proved elusive for more than eight years. The last time Athinon Avenue’s main index had four digits was in December 2014 – i.e. before the arrival of SYRIZA’s coalition with the Independent Greeks (ANEL) that led to the third bailout agreement for Greece.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index landed at exactly 1,004 points, after a 1.02% leap from Wednesday’s 993.86 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.23% to end up at 2,427.67 points.

The banks index grew 2.24%, on National earning 3.75%, Alpha grabbing 2.68% and Eurobank advancing 1.56%. Lamda Development jumped 5.33%, Ellaktor collected 3.81% and Aegean Airlines rose 3.45%, while Sarantis parted with 1.96%.

In total 75 stocks recorded gains, 26 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €80.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.41% to 96.10 points.