ATHEX: Bourse grows just over 10% in January

January ended at the Greek stock market with 10.01% growth for the main index, after it suffered a minor decline on Tuesday in a mixed session. While some fellow eurozone bourses took heavier losses on the day, Athinon Avenue saw its expected profit-taking to be small and targeted, while banks enjoyed another day of price gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,022.82 points, shedding 0.19% from Monday’s 1,024.75 points and the large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.35% to end at 2,475.79 points.

The banks index, on the other hand, posted a 1.81% rise, as Eurobank earned 3.20%, Alpha advanced 2.39% and Piraeus Bank collected 0.96%.

Sarantis soared 5.48% and Lamda Development grabbed 2.28%, as Mytilineos sank 3.27%, OTE telecom conceded 3.15%, Jumbo gave up 2.89% and Terna Energy lost 2.15%.

In total 40 stocks secured gains, 24 reported losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 156 million euros, up from Monday’s €89.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.03% to close at 98.19 points.