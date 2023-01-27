ATHEX: Stock index continues to climb

Non-bank blue chips outperformed on Friday at the Greek stock market to take the benchmark to yet another eight-year high, with the wave of stock buying that started in late December continuing unabated. In these first four weeks of the year the main index has added just under 10%. The positive corporate results, such as those Mytilineos already issued, and the prospect of credit rating upgrades are fueling this price growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,015.48 points, adding 1.14% to Thursday’s 1,004 points. On a weekly basis it grew 3.74%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.28% to end up at 2,458.67 points, and the banks index rose 0.77%.

Mytilineos advanced 2.94% to close at an all-time high. Viohalco jumped 5.02%, Helleniq Energy advanced 2.97% and OTE augmented 2.74%.

In total 68 stocks registered gains, 33 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €73.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.01% to close at 96.09 points.