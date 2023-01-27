ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index continues to climb

ATHEX: Stock index continues to climb

Non-bank blue chips outperformed on Friday at the Greek stock market to take the benchmark to yet another eight-year high, with the wave of stock buying that started in late December continuing unabated. In these first four weeks of the year the main index has added just under 10%. The positive corporate results, such as those Mytilineos already issued, and the prospect of credit rating upgrades are fueling this price growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,015.48 points, adding 1.14% to Thursday’s 1,004 points. On a weekly basis it grew 3.74%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.28% to end up at 2,458.67 points, and the banks index rose 0.77%.

Mytilineos advanced 2.94% to close at an all-time high. Viohalco jumped 5.02%, Helleniq Energy advanced 2.97% and OTE augmented 2.74%.

In total 68 stocks registered gains, 33 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €73.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.01% to close at 96.09 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Third time lucky, as index clears 1,000 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third time lucky, as index clears 1,000 points

ATHEX: Index stays put following balanced day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index stays put following balanced day

ATHEX: Four-digit mark too high to hold, yet
STOCKS

ATHEX: Four-digit mark too high to hold, yet

ATHEX: Benchmark on verge of 1,000 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark on verge of 1,000 points

ATHEX: Return to an upward trajectory
STOCKS

ATHEX: Return to an upward trajectory

ATHEX: Steep drop of index from 8-year highs
STOCKS

ATHEX: Steep drop of index from 8-year highs