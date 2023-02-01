ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks send benchmark even higher

ATHEX: Banks send benchmark even higher

Banks supported the fresh increase of the Greek bourse benchmark to another eight-year high on Wednesday, as the trend of the local market remains upward in spite of the odd case of cashing in the significant gains of the last few weeks. Some more extensive profit-taking appears overdue, but buyers continue to have reasons for raising stock prices. The drop in inflation and the measured US Fed rate hike are some of the latest reasons.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,027.25 points, adding 0.43% to Tuesday’s 1,022.82 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.81% to end up at 2,495.80 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.36%.

The banks index advanced 2.40%, as Eurobank grabbed 3.67%, Alpha advanced 2.94% and National earned 2%, while Piraeus gave up 0.95%.

Viohalco dropped 2.68% and Sarantis lost 2.60%.

In total 55 stocks notched up gains, 56 recorded losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €156 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 98.23 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bourse grows just over 10% in January
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse grows just over 10% in January

ATHEX: Bourse index adds to its recent gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index adds to its recent gains

ATHEX: Stock index continues to climb
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index continues to climb

ATHEX: Third time lucky, as index clears 1,000 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third time lucky, as index clears 1,000 points

ATHEX: Index stays put following balanced day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index stays put following balanced day

ATHEX: Four-digit mark too high to hold, yet
STOCKS

ATHEX: Four-digit mark too high to hold, yet