Cruise tourism outlook good for Greece

Greece expects to have some 85 luxury cruise vessels operating in its waters this year, totaling 36,184 berths.

This represents an annual capacity of 1,050,000 passengers, while the prediction for 2027 is up to 94 ships totaling 44,764 berths and 1,378,000 passengers, the organizers of the 2023 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum said.

Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions SA, stated that “according to the Allied Market Research Report, Greece’s luxury tourism offering is expected to yield an annual revenue of $2.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR [compound annual growth ate] of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. A significant part of this revenue will come from luxury cruise activity and onshore spending from this segment’s high-income passengers.” The 2023 Posidonia STF will take place in Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Palace hotel on April 25 and 26.