ATHEX: Benchmark stays put on freezing day

The downbeat mood in the rest of Europe and the US, and the freezing weather in Athens offered buyers a break at the Greek stock market on Monday, but despite the marginal decline of the benchmark and the losers that outnumbered the winners, it remains clear that Athinon Avenue is setting its sights even higher in the days to come.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,033.02 points, shedding just 0.04% from Friday’s 1,033.44 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.13% to end at 2,511.09 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.04%

The banks index outperformed, adding 1.03%, as Piraeus grabbed 2.95%, National earned 1.35% and Eurobank climbed 1.17%, while Alpha eased 0.40%.

Among the other blue chips, Aegean Airlines advanced 2.50%, just as Quest Holdings gave up 2.88%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 58 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 93.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €117.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.44% the day after the presidential election’s first round, to close at 97.63 points.