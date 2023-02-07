ECONOMY STOCKS

Stock market hits 100-month high

One hundred months: That is how long it has taken the Greek bourse benchmark to return to the right side of the 1,040-point mark, as on Tuesday it enjoyed further gains that brought it to highs unseen since early October 2014. The various business deals that are coming thick and fast – the latest involving Piraeus Bank and Marfin Investment Group – keep boosting interest in Greek Stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,041.51 points, adding 0.82% to Monday’s 1,033.02 points. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.81% to end up at 2,531.37 points.

The banks index actually contracted 0.19%, with Eurobank sliding 1.46%, Alpha easing 0.64%, National earning 0.70% and Piraeus growing 2.22%. Jumbo soared 5.33%, OTE telecom rose 1.86%, Terna Energy climbed 1.70% and Mytilineos increased 1.67%, while Helleniq Energy declined 1.54%.

In total 72 stocks secured gains, 39 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 124.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €93.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange stayed put at 97.63 points. 

