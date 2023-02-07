ECONOMY TOURISM

Santorini a top location for marriage proposals

With Valentine’s Day almost upon us, holiday accommodation rental portal Holidu has found Santorini to be the third best destination for a marriage proposal, with Mykonos 12th, Crete 20th and Athens 22nd.

Meanwhile Big 7 Travel and Enjoy Travel have ranked Santorini among the 10 most romantic places in the world. Big 7 Travel and Enjoy Travel placed Santorini ninth in their 50 Best Places for Couples list, ranked on several factors including popular honeymoon and mega-moon destinations, the most loving countries, the most popular proposal spots, romantic things to do, and current travel trends that complement romance. 

Tourism

