Hellenic Committee for Professional Yachting organizing Superyacht conference

The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, to be held in Thessaloniki on April 25-26 this year, will be hosting a conference titled “The Public Image of the Superyacht Industry and the Reality Behind the Industry,” organized by the newly established Hellenic Committee for Professional Yachting (HCPY) in conjunction with the European Committee for Professional Yachting (ECPY).

HCPY represents, among others, the interests of yacht brokers, central agents, yacht owners, insurers, yacht agents, crews, shipyards, suppliers as well as other yachting professionals in Greece.

The nonprofit association will initiate dialogues between professionals in marine tourism and cooperate with the relevant ministries, administrations, the government and the European Union who have long been asking for a single united voice from this sector.

HCPY will promote the development of the yachting industry, activities and services related to marine tourism, and contribute to the establishment of new legal, technical, administrative, tax and customs standards in Europe.

“The daily problems faced by our members and their associates led to the establishment of HCPY, which aims at the evolution and development of yachting in Greece to ensure that Greece rightfullyassumes its position in international yachting as it has so successfully in shipping. Due to its rich seafaring traditions, Greece can anticipate future trends, develop accordingly as well as help unite and harmonize EU regulations,” said Rosemary Pavlatou, the president of HCPY.