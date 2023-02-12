Greek Golden Visa applications soared in Q4 of 2022

Applications for residence permits through the Golden Visa program posted a surge in the last quarter of 2022.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement last September about doubling the minimum amount of investment that will be required in various areas of high demand from foreign investors, from 250,000 to 500,000 euros, activated market reflexes, speeding up the relevant decisions.

Based on statistics from the Ministry of Migration Policy, in December 2022 applications for new permits reached 1,116, up from 337 in September of the same year, an increase of 231%.

In total, 2,767 new investment immigration permits were issued in 2022, representing a 81% rise compared to 2021, when 1,525 were granted.

However, the number still falls short of 2019, when a record high of 3,504 new permits was set.

Within 2022, a total of 4,264 applications were submitted for the issuance of new licenses, a number which together with renewal applications increases to 5,547.