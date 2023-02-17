Digital Labor Card extended to more sectors

The Digital Labor Card introduced by the Labor Ministry was extended to insurance and security firms on Thursday, adding an additional 32,000 employees to the system that digitally tracks employees’ working hours.

The employees use the digital card to announce their arrival at and departure from work and this announcement is digitally transmitted to the Ergani II IT system.

According to the ministry, this will ensure that legal work hours are observed and record any overtime, ensuring that companies compete on equal terms.

The digital card has been in use at banks and supermarkets employing more than 250 employees since the summer.

It will gradually be extended to industries, public utilities, tourism and the food service sector.