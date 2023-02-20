ECONOMY BUSINESS

Instacar raises 55 mln euros

Instacar raises 55 mln euros

Greek flexible leasing startup Instacar has raised 55 million euros after speeding up its expansion into new markets and progressing its evolution into an application to supply all services related to car, from renting to servicing, changing tires, washing or even parking.

“The €55 million includes a share capital increase and borrowing,” Antonis Samothrakis, who together with Antonis Zois founded Instacar in 2018, explains to Kathimerini.

“The financing round was led by Autohellas and the Greek fund Ellikonos 2 SCA SICAR. Olympia Group and Velocity Partners, which together with Autohellas had previously invested in Instacar, also participated,” says Samothrakis.

The company has developed a platform for flexible leasing of vehicles, i.e. electric bicycles, cars, vans, etc., which an individual or a business can lease from one to 24 months.

“This process takes place without the commitments or the downpayment that applies to traditional leasing, while consumers with a monthly lease can use a modern vehicle and then own it in a few clicks,” says Samothrakis, stressing the flexibility of this specific vehicle leasing model.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together
ECONOMY

Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together

Greece’s new tourist attraction: Beer
ECONOMY

Greece’s new tourist attraction: Beer

Aegean Air expands further into the Middle East
AIR TRAVEL

Aegean Air expands further into the Middle East

Time has come for the new freight center in Western Attica
CONSTRUCTION

Time has come for the new freight center in Western Attica

CCHBC expects prices to keep growing
BUSINESS

CCHBC expects prices to keep growing

Business turnover soars 35%
ECONOMY

Business turnover soars 35%