ATHEX: CCHBC and banks contain index decline

A number of blue chips slid on Tuesday, following the hefty gains of previous days, but without having a major impact on the benchmark at Athinon Avenue, which posted only minimal losses thanks to the indomitable banks index as well as the support from the market’s biggest stock in terms of capitalization, Coca-Cola HBC.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,121.74 points, shedding 0.13% from Monday’s 1,123.23 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.02% to end at 2,734.82 points.

The banks index expanded 0.90%, as Piraeus advanced 1.72%, Eurobank earned 1.56% and National collected 1.03%, while Alpha gave up 0.41%.

Among the other blue chips, Aegean Airlines grabbed 1.62% and CCHBC improved 1.49%, as Sarantis declined 3.11%, OPAP gaming company dropped 1.86%, Viohalco parted with 1.78% and Athens Water (EYDAP) leaked 1.65%.

In total 39 stocks obtained gains, 55 posted losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €111.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €120 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange soared 5.81% to close at 114.49 points. 

Stocks

