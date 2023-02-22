‘Greek Hollywood’ investment plan is proceeding

Lights and cameras are preparing for action at the Platania film production studios at Thermi, in Thessaloniki, and at the post-production facilities for films, videos and TV programs at Elliniko in southern Athens.

February 27 will see the completion of the public consultation, which started last Friday, for the “Greek Hollywood,” to be developed by the Vasilika Thermis company – associated with film production company Nu Boyana Film Studios Hellenic. It is expected that the decision of the Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments (DESE) will follow for the inclusion of the 50-million-euro investment in the status of strategic investments, so that the bureaucratic steps that will lead to the construction of the project can be made.

The production studio at Thermi, with a total area of 11,184 square meters, will have outdoor shooting areas of 12,376 sq.m., production offices of 8,040 sq.m. and other supporting facilities of 4,000 sq.m. According to the general strategic development plan, the studio, which will be developed on the privately owned area where the old Kordogiannis granaries are located, will comprise five distinct units, while of the two external production areas, or backlots, one will resemble a typical US road.

The second post-production facility, with a total surface area of 3,511 sq.m., will have appropriately configured and equipped sound engineering, sound mixing, sound processing and image processing rooms, and will be located in a privately owned area belonging to Vasilika Thermis at Elliniko, which is within walking distance of the Lamda Development site. The Elliniko studio will include an area of 285 square meters – where purely post-production activities will take place – six offices and other supporting spaces.

Vasilika Thermis and Nu Boyana Hellenic belong to businessman John Kalafatis and his partner Yariv Lerner, who controls Millennium Media, one of Hollywood’s largest independent film companies.

As Kalafatis recently told Kathimerini, €8 million has already been invested in Thessaloniki and, based on the investment plan, it is set to spend another €30 million on building infrastructure and about €10 million on technical equipment.