ECONOMY

Greek travel service balance showed surplus in 2022

Greek travel service balance showed surplus in 2022

The balance of travel services posted a surplus of 71.4 million euros in December 2022 and €15.696 billion in 2022 as a whole, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

During the last year before the pandemic, the balance of travel services had posted a surplus of 28.6 million euros in December 2019 and 15.435 billion in the year 2019.

Travel receipts rose year-on-year by 32.8% in December 2022 and by 67.9% in the year 2022.

Compared with the respective periods of 2019, travel receipts were lower by 16.1% in December 2022 and by 3% in the year 2022.

Inbound traveler flows rose year-on-year by 52.5% in December 2022 and by 89.3% in the year 2022.

Compared with the respective periods of 2019, inbound traveler flows were lower by 16.2% in December 2022 and by 11.2% in the year 2022.

Based on provisional data, the balance of travel services in December 2022 showed a surplus of €71.4 million, down from a surplus of €73.4 million in December 2021.

In 2022, the balance of travel services showed a surplus of €15.696 billion, up from a surplus of €9.39 billion in 2021.

Travel receipts rose by €7.13 billion, or 67.9%, to €17.63 billion, while travel payments also increased by €822.6 million, or 73.9%, to €1.935 billion.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year
TOURISM

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year

Hospitality workers wanted
EMPLOYMENT

Hospitality workers wanted

Greek tourism takings likely to match those of 2022
ECONOMY

Greek tourism takings likely to match those of 2022

Travel receipts up 68.5% in Jan-Nov
ECONOMY

Travel receipts up 68.5% in Jan-Nov

PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln
ECONOMY

PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln

PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros
ECONOMY

PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros