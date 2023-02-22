Greek travel service balance showed surplus in 2022

The balance of travel services posted a surplus of 71.4 million euros in December 2022 and €15.696 billion in 2022 as a whole, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

During the last year before the pandemic, the balance of travel services had posted a surplus of 28.6 million euros in December 2019 and 15.435 billion in the year 2019.

Travel receipts rose year-on-year by 32.8% in December 2022 and by 67.9% in the year 2022.

Compared with the respective periods of 2019, travel receipts were lower by 16.1% in December 2022 and by 3% in the year 2022.

Inbound traveler flows rose year-on-year by 52.5% in December 2022 and by 89.3% in the year 2022.

Compared with the respective periods of 2019, inbound traveler flows were lower by 16.2% in December 2022 and by 11.2% in the year 2022.

Based on provisional data, the balance of travel services in December 2022 showed a surplus of €71.4 million, down from a surplus of €73.4 million in December 2021.

In 2022, the balance of travel services showed a surplus of €15.696 billion, up from a surplus of €9.39 billion in 2021.

Travel receipts rose by €7.13 billion, or 67.9%, to €17.63 billion, while travel payments also increased by €822.6 million, or 73.9%, to €1.935 billion.