Avax sees 40% jump in turnover to €500 mln in 2022

Avax Group is currently experiencing a strong growth course with the completion of significant projects, the undertaking of new projects, reducing debt and with a portfolio of pending works creating a more positive framework of conditions toward the future profitability and expansion of the group.

According to comments made by Christos Ioannou, chairman of the group, Avax reported profits of 33.6 million euros in the January-September period 2022 and expects a 40% jump in turnover to €500 million from €360 million in 2022.