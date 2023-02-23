ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market posts swift recovery

The Greek stock market immediately rebounded on Thursday after Wednesday’s sharp decline, recovering almost all of those losses and proving that the growth momentum is nowhere near over yet. The return of buyers meant that while the day’s turnover was slightly reduced, the main index ended on the day’s high at the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,119.25 points, adding 1.63% to Wednesday’s 1,101.30 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also expanded 1.63% to end up at 2,722.51 points.

The banks index advanced 2.48%, as National earned 4.67%, Alpha grew 3.57% and Piraeus augmented 2.82%, while Eurobank slipped 0.29%.

GEK Terna outperformed, rising 4.06%, Terna Energy grabbed 3.83%, Jumbo climbed 2.8% and Autohellas collected 2.85%, just as OTE Telecom gave up 2.63% and Piraeus Port eased 0.54%.

In total 76 stocks reported gains, 26 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €114.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.58% to close at 115.36 points.

Stocks

