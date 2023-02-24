ATHEX: Tenth consecutive week of gains for the bourse

Another week of gains ended on Friday at Athinon Avenue, to make it 10 rising weeks in a row – a sequence unseen in over 18 years. On the day the trend was mostly downward though, with falling stocks being twice as many as the growing ones.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 1,113.36 points, shedding 0.53% from Thursday’s 1,119.25 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.96%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.57% to end up at 2,707.10 points and the banks index declined 0.96%. Ellaktor parted with 2.30%, Helleniq Energy dropped 2.21% and OTE telecom eased 2.09%.

In total 34 stocks secured gains, 70 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 113.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s €110.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.02% to close at 116.54 points.