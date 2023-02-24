ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Tenth consecutive week of gains for the bourse

ATHEX: Tenth consecutive week of gains for the bourse

Another week of gains ended on Friday at Athinon Avenue, to make it 10 rising weeks in a row – a sequence unseen in over 18 years. On the day the trend was mostly downward though, with falling stocks being twice as many as the growing ones.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 1,113.36 points, shedding 0.53% from Thursday’s 1,119.25 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.96%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.57% to end up at 2,707.10 points and the banks index declined 0.96%. Ellaktor parted with 2.30%, Helleniq Energy dropped 2.21% and OTE telecom eased 2.09%.

In total 34 stocks secured gains, 70 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 113.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s €110.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.02% to close at 116.54 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stock market posts swift recovery
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market posts swift recovery

ATHEX: Stocks finally decline after a long rally
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks finally decline after a long rally

ATHEX: CCHBC and banks contain index decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: CCHBC and banks contain index decline

ATHEX: Momentum stays strong at Athinon Avenue
STOCKS

ATHEX: Momentum stays strong at Athinon Avenue

The factors behind bourse’s growth
STOCKS

The factors behind bourse’s growth

ATHEX: Ninth week of index growth in succession
STOCKS

ATHEX: Ninth week of index growth in succession