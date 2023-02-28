ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks and turnover post fresh jump

Motor Oil dominated proceedings upon the resumption of trading at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday after the long weekend. The new component – as of Wednesday – of the MSCI Greece Standard index accounted for almost half of the day’s turnover, while enjoying a increase of 5.20%. The benchmark was also bolstered by bank stocks, climbing to highs last seen in mid-September 2014.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,129.25 points, adding 1.43% to Friday’s 1,113.36 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.61% to end up at 2,750.76 points.

The banks index jumped 3.13%, as Eurobank earned 3.71%, Alpha advanced 3.50%, National climbed 2.71% and Piraeus Bank collected 1.95%. 

Besides Motor Oil, there was sizable growth for Ellaktor (5.66%), Sarantis (4.13%) and Quest Holdings (2.15%), while Jumbo parted with 1.92%.

In total 52 stocks notched up gains, 49 took losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 377 million euros, up from last Friday’s €113.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.62% to close at 115.82 points. 

Stocks

