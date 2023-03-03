ECONOMY

Piraeus Port to showcase infrastructure progress at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) SA is next month taking part in its seventh Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum (PSTF), where it plans to showcase the significant progress that has been made in critical infrastructure projects as a result of a redevelopment program designed to cement Piraeus port’s reputation as one of the Mediterranean’s best cruising homeports.

“The new enhanced and modernized port infrastructure as well as the high-end, quality services provided, backed with the unique geographic location of Greece’s largest harbor have turned the port of Piraeus into one of the most attractive hub destinations for the cruise industry worldwide,” said OLP Chairman Yu Zeng Gang.

Currently the port has nine to 11 berthing slots for the simultaneous berthing of vessels and can accommodate even the largest cruise ships.

OLP’s presence at PSTF 2023, on April 25-26, aims at engaging and networking with current and potential clients, promoting its operational achievements and business milestones, while benefiting from brand exposure and customer feedback.

