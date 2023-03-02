Celestyal excited about Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum taking place in Thessaloniki

Having participated at every Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum (PSTF) since the event’s inception in 2011, Greek-based cruise company Celestyal Cruises looks forward to the upcoming Thessaloniki event on April 25-26 due to it being the only cruise line to be calling on Greece’s second largest city on a regular basis.

This year alone, Celestyal has scheduled a total of 30 calls at Thessaloniki, bringing more than 16,000 passengers from around the world to experience the city’s rich cultural and gastronomic history.

“Celestyal has been a proud sponsor of the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum for several years, but we are especially excited to be sponsoring Greece’s biennial cruising and yachting conference in 2023, as it will take place in Thessaloniki for the first time,” said CEO Chris Theophilides.

“Thessaloniki is quickly becoming a major port and in recognition of this, we introduced this vibrant port city into our itineraries in the last two years.”

At this year’s event, Celestyal Cruises plans to promote its recently launched new fare structure and new itineraries for 2023-2024.

The cruise line will also leverage its seventh PSTF presence to represent the cruise industry in the Greek market among other leading companies, and share its voice as a Greek-based cruise line in the region that is focused on sustainable development.