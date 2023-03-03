ECONOMY

Greek inflation eases to 6.5% in February

[Shutterstock]

Greece’s annual European Union-harmonized inflation rate fell to 6.5% in February from 7.3% in January, Eurostat said in its flash estimate on inflation trends on Thursday.

This was the fourth lowest rate in the eurozone last month.

In a report released in Brussels, Eurostat said the annual inflation rate in the eurozone was expected to ease slightly to 8.5% in February from 8.6% in January, reflecting price increases in food, alcohol and tobacco (15% and 14.1%, respectively), followed by energy (13.7% from 18.9% in January) and non-energy industrial goods (6.8% from 6.7% in January).

The consumer price index in the services sector rose 4.8% in February from 4.4% in January.

Latvia (20.1%), Estonia (17.8%) and Lithuania (17.2%) recorded the highest inflation, while Luxembourg (4.8%), Belgium (5.5%), Spain (6.1%) and Greece had the lowest.

