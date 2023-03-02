Godfathers’ Basket to apply from March 29

The so-called “Godfathers’ Basket’ will apply from March 29 to April 15, 2023.

This is another “extraordinary basket” introduced by the Development and Investment Ministry ahead of the Easter season, being reminiscent of the Santa Claus Basket which was implemented over Christmas.

Therefore, according to a bill article that the ministry put up for public consultation on Sunday until Wednesday with an immediate submission to Parliament, the companies that are obliged to participate in the Godfathers’ Basket are those that specialize in the sale of children’s toys and whose turnover exceeds 1 million euros per annum.