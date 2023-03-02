ECONOMY RETAIL

Godfathers’ Basket to apply from March 29

Godfathers’ Basket to apply from March 29

The so-called “Godfathers’ Basket’ will apply from March 29 to April 15, 2023.

This is another “extraordinary basket” introduced by the Development and Investment Ministry ahead of the Easter season, being reminiscent of the Santa Claus Basket which was implemented over Christmas.

Therefore, according to a bill article that the ministry put up for public consultation on Sunday until Wednesday with an immediate submission to Parliament, the companies that are obliged to participate in the Godfathers’ Basket are those that specialize in the sale of children’s toys and whose turnover exceeds 1 million euros per annum.

Retail Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Big decline in dairy sales last year
ECONOMY

Big decline in dairy sales last year

Gov’t announces Lenten additions to Household Basket
ECONOMY

Gov’t announces Lenten additions to Household Basket

Named products in Household Basket
RETAIL MARKET

Named products in Household Basket

Which products are set to face new hikes
ECONOMY

Which products are set to face new hikes

‘Household Basket’ goods avoid hikes
ECONOMY

‘Household Basket’ goods avoid hikes

Household basket saves some 800 euros a year
ECONOMY

Household basket saves some 800 euros a year