Gov’t announces Lenten additions to Household Basket

A sign at a supermarket indicates a product inducted in the ‘household basket’ scheme of protected prices. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday presented a special “Lenten Basket” of lower-priced goods for the Clean Monday holiday and the period of Orthodox Lent, as well as additions to the Household Basket of staple goods offered at lower prices.

The new additions to the basket include pulses (lentils, beans, peas), fresh chicken and meat cuts, milk, chocolates and white cheese.

Lenten goods will include halva, traditional dips and frozen seafood.

The Household Basket, a measure designed to help offset high inflation, offers consumers a range of staple goods at lower or stable prices.

Presenting the changes, the minister also announced stiff fines for supermarkets that have violated laws on profit margins and price displays, including a fine of 319,900 euros on AB Vassilopoulos, which was the second-highest fine a supermarket in Greece has ever received.