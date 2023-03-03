ECONOMY

Greek unemployment drops to lowest since 2009

Greece’s jobless rate eased to 10.8% in January, down from an upwardly revised 12.4% in December, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 501,948 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 the hardest hit.

The reading was the lowest since December 2009 – at the start of Greece’s decade-long economic crisis – following the revision of last month’s figure.

Unemployment peaked in the summer of 2013 and has been falling steadily since.

Joblessness was more widespread among women than men, with the rates at 13.9% and 8.3%, respectively.

The Greek government expects the jobless rate to ease to 12.6% in 2023 from 12.7% in 2022, with the economy seen growing by 1.8%. [Reuters]

Employment

