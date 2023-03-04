Greece’s deputy FM to visit Qatar for LDC5

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis will visit Doha on Saturday to take part in the UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) that will be held from March 4 to 9.

The conference takes place every two years, and mainly focuses on an exchange of views between UN member-states on how development in the countries concerned can be accelerated.

The aim of this year’s conference is the adoption of an Action Plan for the period 2023-2031 with specific commitments that will align with the targets of UN Agenda 2030.

Fragogiannis will address the conference’s plenary on Saturday and will also participate in two roundtables on climate change and protection of the environment and on using science, technology and innovation for the sustainable growth of the least developed countries.

Fragogiannis will be accompanied by the special envoy for the support of Greece’s candidacy for its election to the UN Security Council as non-permanent member for the period 2025-2026, Ambassador Maria Theofili.

The aim is to meet with representatives of the LDC countries that will take part in the conference to promote the Greek candidacy.