MIG approves shares-for-debt deal with Attica Group

The Marfin Investment Group general meeting on Friday approved the agreement of MIG’s board with Strix Holdings, providing for the concession of Strix requirements from MIG to Attica Group, worth 443 million euros, in exchange for the concession of MIG’s shares in Attica Group that amount to 79.38% of the coastal shipping company’s share capital.

The resumption of the general meeting, after a postponement requested by shipowner Marios Iliopoulos, became possible after the rejection of the application for an injunction that he had requested from the Athens Court of First Instance against the agreement of MIG’s board of directors. 

