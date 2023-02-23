ECONOMY BUSINESS

Papastratos ups investment

Papastratos ups investment

Papastratos, the Greek subsidiary of tobacco multinational Philip Morris International (PMI), has announced a new investment of 200 million euros and an additional 300 new jobs to boost its exports. With the completion of this investment, scheduled for 2025, the value of Papastratos’ exports will reach €300 million.

Together with the new investment, the total investments of PMI in Greece now reach €700 million.

Papastratos will strengthen the production capacity of its factory at Aspropyrgos, West Attica, with four new production lines. At the same time, the company has also announced a change in its management, with Giorgos Margonis assuming the duties of managing director and succeeding Christos Harpantidis, who now becomes PMI’s vice president for Southeast Europe.

The above announcements were made on Wednesday at the Metropolitan Expo Center near Athens Airport, by Massimo Andolina, president of PMI in Europe, who explained that Papastratos plays a key role in Philip Morris International and is an important pillar in the exports of the Greek economy.

Harpantidis pointed out that Papastratos puts Greece at the center of global developments, with further strengthening of its export-minded character and 300 new jobs.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Avax sees 40% jump in turnover to €500 mln in 2022
ECONOMY

Avax sees 40% jump in turnover to €500 mln in 2022

GB Roof Garden combines culinary delicacies and views for Clean Monday
BUSINESS

GB Roof Garden combines culinary delicacies and views for Clean Monday

Mytilineos signs second solar deal with Centrica in the UK
ECONOMY

Mytilineos signs second solar deal with Centrica in the UK

Major rise in mergers and acquisitions
ECONOMY

Major rise in mergers and acquisitions

Instacar raises 55 mln euros
BUSINESS

Instacar raises 55 mln euros

Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together
ECONOMY

Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together