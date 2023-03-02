ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index loses 15 points in one day
The Greek stock market came off Wednesday’s 101-month high to see its benchmark post a notable decline that was eventually smaller than its mid-session losses on Thursday. A late stop-loss reaction that culminated during the closing auctions arrested the decline of the main index, but losing stocks outnumbered the gainers by three to one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,118.79 points, shedding 1.26% from Wednesday’s 1,133.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.24% to end up at 2,734.98 points.

The banks index fell 1.87%, as Piraeus slumped4.01%, Alpha parted with 2.69% and National dropped 2.18%, while Eurobank advanced 0.03%. Motor Oil conceded 2.72%, Public Power Corporation gave up 2.38% and Viohalco shrank 2.05%, just as Jumbo grabbed 3.23% and Athens Water (EYDAP) improved 0.43%.

In total 24 stocks reported gains, 75 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 117.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €129.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.89% to close at 111.23 points. 

