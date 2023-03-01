ATHEX: Bourse index keeps rising

After a day of high volatility in the Greek stock market, the first session of March ended with more gains for the benchmark though not for the majority of stocks. Mid- and small-caps appeared more affected by the downbeat mood generated by the deadly train crash, while certain non-bank blue chips stole the show with some considerable growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,133.11 points, another eight-year high, adding 0.34% to Tuesday’s 1,129.25 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.68% to end up at 2,769.38 points, though mid-caps eased 0.09%.

The banks index improved 0.34%, as National grew 2.19%, Eurobank grabbed 0.52%, Alpha gave up 0.74% and Piraeus conceded 1.29%. OPAP jumped 3.41%, Motor Oil augmented 2.47% and OTE telecom earned 2.41%, while Ellaktor parted with 3.57%.

In total 38 stocks enjoyed gains, 66 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 129.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €377 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 2.12% to close at 113.37 points.