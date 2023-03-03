ATHEX: Stocks grow for eleventh week in a row

Friday’s minor losses for the Athens benchmark were not enough to prevent it from registering an 11th consecutive week of growth, a feat last accomplished over 18 years ago.

All this has brought the main index almost 20% higher since the start of the year, with the prospect of Greek bonds regaining investment grade offering continuing support to stock prices.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,114.66 points, shedding 0.37% from Thursday’s 1,118.79 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.12%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26% to end up at 2,727.95 points, though the banks index expanded 0.25%, on National rising 1.17% and Alpha climbing 0.73%. Jumbo soared 3.79%, while Public Power Corporation sank 3.17%, Motor Oil lost 2.16%, OTE telecom gave up 1.50% and OPAP parted with 1.46%.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 60 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 95.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s €117.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.26% to close at 110.94 points.