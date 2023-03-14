OTE announces financial support for employees

OTE Group on Monday announced a windfall financial support package worth 6.2 million euros for its workers, in an effort to provide some relief against a backdrop of current economic and geopolitical tensions that have hit consumers’ available income.

In an announcement, OTE said the support would help mostly low-income workers, offering net financial support of up to €1,000.

The windfall support was agreed in cooperation between the management and workers’ representatives.

In a message to workers, Michalis Tzamaz, OTE’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “I thank you all for keeping OTE Group high. We have a lot of work ahead, amid new crises and challenges. With confidence and solidarity, we move forward. Together we build a better world for everyone.”

In addition, OTE agreed to the signing of a three-year business collective labor agreement which will lead to higher incomes for workers.