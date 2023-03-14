Greece ‘an important market for Huawei’

Huawei’s intention to maintain and intensify its presence in the Greek market, which began about two decades ago, was expressed by Radoslaw Kedzia, vice president for Huawei’s CEE and Nordic Europe region, during his meeting with Greek journalists in the framework of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

As he pointed out, Greece is a valuable market for Huawei with many successes in the past in a series of projects and actions through partners and with significant prospects for the future.

According to Kedzia, the company aims for long-term relationships with its partners, and he mentioned, among other things, projects that focus on the fields of education, startups etc.

He also referred to the range of services offered by Huawei, adapting to the needs and demands of the markets.

“The reason we offer such a broad portfolio is so that everyone can see what kind of digital steps forward they can take,” he said, referring, among other things, to fifth-generation networks.