Corporate taxes paid promptly

The high tax collection rate, combined with the rise in takings from overdue debts, led to an increase in budget revenues in the previous year. This fact enabled the government to provide significant support measures for households and pensioners.

According to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the collection rate in 2022 reached 83.3%, slightly improved compared to the previous year, and increased by 2.2 percentage points compared to 2019.

It also appears that businesses responded to their tax obligations to a greater extent than individual taxpayers, who, as the data show, found it difficult to pay the taxes due and often opted for settling their debts in 24 or 48 monthly installments.

An analysis of the AADE data further showed that corporate income tax and value-added tax recorded the highest rates of late payments, followed by the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) and personal income tax.

Last year, timely VAT payments reached 85.36% of the total due: Out of the 14.05 billion euros of VAT due, debtors paid an amount of €11.99 billion on time. Corporate income tax amounted to 89.3% of the total tax: From the €582.14 million businesses had to pay, €519.84 million was collected.