ECONOMY

Agreement reached on Frigoglass restructuring, recapitalization

Agreement reached on Frigoglass restructuring, recapitalization

Frigoglass on Monday announced it has reached a compromise agreement with a bondholders’ commission on the restructuring and recapitalization of the group.

The company reached an agreement with bondholders of secured bonds worth 260 million euros maturing in 2025 – accounting for 57.9% of total bond issuance, with the support of the basic indirect shareholder, Truad Verwaltungs, on a consensus restructuring and recapitalization of the group of companies currently controlled by Frigoglass.

Parts related to the bondholders commission have pledged to offer liquidity of €55 million to safeguard the smooth operation of the group.

This liquidity has been used by the group to cover moving capital needs and other capital spending needs, including the reconstruction of a production unit in Romania. 

Business Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EIB and HSBC deal to fund Greek SMEs
ECONOMY

EIB and HSBC deal to fund Greek SMEs

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms

One bln euros in financing for Greek SMEs
ECONOMY

One bln euros in financing for Greek SMEs

Two new programs for SMEs worth 1 bln euros
ECONOMY

Two new programs for SMEs worth 1 bln euros

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit
ECONOMY

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system
ECONOMY

Subsidies for drug firms with debts to health system