Passenger traffic at Greek ports grew 19.2% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021, after rising by 34.3% in the corresponding periods in 2021/2020, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Thursday.

The statistics service said that total cargo transport at Greek ports fell 3.1% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, while vehicle transport rose 3.3% in the same period.