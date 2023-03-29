Migrant workers in Greece get permits extended to year-end

Non-EU migrant workers on Greek farms will have their permits extended to the end of the year, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis said in Parliament on Monday.

Responding to a question by ruling New Democracy deputy Georgios Vlachos on the shortage of farm workers during the current cultivation period, Mitarakis said a clause for the extension to December 31 would be tabled in Parliament this week.

This will relate to those third-country migrants who arrive in Greece by land and will tie in to the new migration code which will go into effect on January 1, 2024 that sets out regulations for attracting non-permanent field workers from third countries, the minister noted.