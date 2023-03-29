ECONOMY

Migrant workers in Greece get permits extended to year-end

Migrant workers in Greece get permits extended to year-end
[AMNA]

Non-EU migrant workers on Greek farms will have their permits extended to the end of the year, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis said in Parliament on Monday.

Responding to a question by ruling New Democracy deputy Georgios Vlachos on the shortage of farm workers during the current cultivation period, Mitarakis said a clause for the extension to December 31 would be tabled in Parliament this week.

This will relate to those third-country migrants who arrive in Greece by land and will tie in to the new migration code which will go into effect on January 1, 2024 that sets out regulations for attracting non-permanent field workers from third countries, the minister noted.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Employers can’t find the staff they want
EMPLOYMENT

Employers can’t find the staff they want

Minimum wage nearing average salary
ECONOMY

Minimum wage nearing average salary

Tourism work being shunned
EMPLOYMENT

Tourism work being shunned

PM announces minimum wage rise
ECONOMY

PM announces minimum wage rise

Greece to again raise minimum wage from April 1
ECONOMY

Greece to again raise minimum wage from April 1

OTE announces financial support for employees
ECONOMY

OTE announces financial support for employees