Payments of productivity bonuses begin

Payments of productivity bonuses have started for civil servants who have achieved the goals set by government ministries for 2022. The beneficiaries are employees of the Ministry of Finance and other financial services of the state.

The government is gradually implementing the provisions of articles 23-27 of the law on the “System of target setting, evaluation, and reward for enhancing the efficiency of the public administration and other provisions relating to the human resources of the public sector” (Law 4940/2022), which was passed in the summer of 2022.

Around 50,000 employees are eligible for productivity bonuses, totaling 50 million euros. Each eligible employee can receive a productivity bonus of up to 15 percent of their annual basic salary and responsibility position allowance. This additional amount will not be included in any “personal difference” incorporated into the recipient’s total earnings, and will be subject to insurance contributions and other withholdings.

