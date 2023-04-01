ECONOMY

Easter shopping hours in Athens announced

Easter shopping hours in Athens announced

The Athens Traders Association announced on Friday the proposed working hours for Athens stores during the Easter holiday season, which will start on Thursday April 6, and is as follows: Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday (April 10-13) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Good Friday (April 14) from 1 to 7 p.m., and Holy Saturday (April 15) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores will remain closed in Athens on Easter Sunday and Monday (April 16-17) and reopen on Tuesday (normal hours).

Retail Easter

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative
ECONOMY

Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up
ECONOMY

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up

Greece asking EU for additional 5 bln euros to finance energy investment loans
ECONOMY

Greece asking EU for additional 5 bln euros to finance energy investment loans

Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids
ECONOMY

Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids

Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU
ECONOMY

Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU

Finance Days in Athens on March 30
ECONOMY

Finance Days in Athens on March 30