Easter shopping hours in Athens announced

The Athens Traders Association announced on Friday the proposed working hours for Athens stores during the Easter holiday season, which will start on Thursday April 6, and is as follows: Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday (April 10-13) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Good Friday (April 14) from 1 to 7 p.m., and Holy Saturday (April 15) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores will remain closed in Athens on Easter Sunday and Monday (April 16-17) and reopen on Tuesday (normal hours).