17th Annual Capital Link shipping forum starts on Monday

The 17th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum is being held on Monday at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The Forum is held in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq. It will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry geopolitics, energy security, easing Covid restrictions in China and its impact, environmental regulations, technology, sanctions and tariffs, access to capital and more. Visit www.capitallink.com.

