House sale prices grew 10% in Athens over the first quarter

The sales prices of houses in Attica grew twice as fast as rents in the first quarter of 2023, according to the processing of the data from the Spitogatos Property Index (SPI).

The increase in sales prices in the capital was 10% at an annual basis, while that for rent amounted to 4.9%.

The average asking price for sales was 2,070 euros per square meter, while the average asking level for rent was €8.6/sq.m.

The southern suburbs of Athens were the most expensive area of Attica, and the suburbs of Piraeus the cheapest.

Greece now has the highest cost of housing as a ratio of incomes, among all European Union states.

