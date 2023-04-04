PPC Renewables to build hybrid energy station in Astypalea

PPC Renewables on Tuesday announced it has won a tender by the Energy Regulatory Authority to develop a hybrid energy station of renewable energy sources (RES) in Astypalaea in the framework of an innovative program “Astypalea: smart and sustainable island”.

With the new hybrid station of RES, around 80% of the island’s energy needs will be produced from clean energy and will help the island to cut its dependence from the consumption of compatible fuel for electricity production.

The project will be implemented in two stages: a hybrid station of solar panels with a total power of 3.5 MW and batteries with a capacity of 10 MW, covering 50% of the electricity demand. In the second stage, the hybrid station will expand further to reach 80% of electricity demand.

The hybrid station will cover e-vehicle charge needs also and will help reduce significantly CO2 emissions, while production cost will be significantly lower.

[AMNA]