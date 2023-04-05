ECONOMY

PM pledges support for Greek businesses

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began his pre-election campaigning in the regional unit of Ioannina on Wednesday with a visit to the mineral water bottling company Chitos SA, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth and sustainable practices.

During his visit, Mitsotakis was shown around the largest and fastest-growing production line in Europe, capable of producing 81,000 half-litre bottles per hour. He was briefed on the operation of the company by its owner, Nikos Chitos, and had the opportunity to speak with the staff.

The conservative premier praised the company for achieving the goals of having both a well-trained, well-paid, and satisfied workforce as well as adapting to an environmentally-friendly production process. The company uses recycled materials in its packaging and rooftop solar panels as an energy source that is both cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.

“This is where, I would say, the heart of productive Greece beats. It makes us truly glad when dynamic Greek businesses feel it is safe to invest, expand, grow and vie for new markets,” he said.

Mitsotakis also highlighted the government’s support for businesses and their expansion plans. He referred to the company’s plans for a merger, noting that the government had created a series of tax and other incentives to encourage businesses to make such moves.

“I want to convey from here also the constant support that the Greek state will provide to all dynamic businesses that expand their operations and offer many well-paid jobs,” he added. [AMNA]

