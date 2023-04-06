ONEX to distribute 1.8 mln euros to Elefsis Shipyards’ workers

ΟΝΕΧ will distribute 1.8 million euros as financial support to workers in Elefsis Shipyards ahead of the Easter holidays, covering 30% of the previous ownership’s debt to workers, Chairman and CEO Panos Xenocostas said in a letter.

The payment will be made on Friday (7 April) and will vary from 600 euros to 7,000 euros, depending on the previous debt. ONEX is currently implementing an investment programme worth 18 million euros at Elesfis Shipyards.

[AMNA]