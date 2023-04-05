Cutting red tape in property transfers

The process of transferring real estate is being gradually simplified with the abolition of certificates and the gradual activation of the electronic system implemented by the Ministry of Digital Governance.

The tax administration has just abolished the certificate on nonpayment of inheritance tax on real estate purchases.

Tax offices have already been instructed not to issue a gift, inheritance or parental benefit tax certificate for specific cases, reducing red tape in property transfers

The tax administration has also notified tax offices and the monitoring mechanism when the state’s right to tax inheritances, donations, parental benefits etc expires.